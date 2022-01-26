Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home Business

Khulna Shipyard inks deal with Mongla Port to set up  fender

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Caption: Mongla Port Authority Acting Chairman Commodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafdar and Khulna Shipyard Ltd Managing Director Commodore M Shamsul Aziz signing an agreement on behalf of their organisation at the conference room of the port on Sunday.

Caption: Mongla Port Authority Acting Chairman Commodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafdar and Khulna Shipyard Ltd Managing Director Commodore M Shamsul Aziz signing an agreement on behalf of their organisation at the conference room of the port on Sunday.

A contract has been signed between Mongla Port Authority and Khulna Shipyard Limited to set up cell type rubber fender and D-type solid wing fender at the 6th, 7th and 9th berths at Mongla Port at a cost of Tk 8,50,71,000.
The deal was struck at the conference room of the port in order to make the import-export business safer and easier at the Mongla port on Sunday, said a press release.
Mongla Port Authority Acting Chairman Commodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafdar and Khulna Shipyard Limited Managing Director Commodore M Shamsul Aziz were present at the signing ceremony.
Captain M Fida Hasan at Khulna Shipyard Ltd, Mongla Port Commander and Chief Engineer AFM Zahidur Rahman, Chief of Finance and Accounts Md Siddiqur Rahman, Chief Engineer Sheikh Shawkat Ali, Lieutenant Commander Abdullah Al Mehedi, Director Traffic Md Mostofa Kamal and other employees also attended the programme.
Khulna Shipyard Ltd, which runs the only world class rubber factory in Bangladesh, will enable Mongla Port to operate at an affordable cost by ensuring quality through the use of its goods.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BDBL signs deal to implement mobile apps
Padma Bank, Shadhin Fintech signs business MoU
Trailblazing port town welcoming BD climate refugees workers
Marico BD declares 200pc interim cash dividend
Reconditioned vehicle import surged by 54.8pc in July-Dec
BB to issue Tk50 commemorative coin
BD firm provides chatbot solution to Mexican Govt


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft