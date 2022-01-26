Khulna Shipyard inks deal with Mongla Port to set up  fender



Caption: Mongla Port Authority Acting Chairman Commodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafdar and Khulna Shipyard Ltd Managing Director Commodore M Shamsul Aziz signing an agreement on behalf of their organisation at the conference room of the port on Sunday.

The deal was struck at the conference room of the port in order to make the import-export business safer and easier at the Mongla port on Sunday, said a press release.

Mongla Port Authority Acting Chairman Commodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafdar and Khulna Shipyard Limited Managing Director Commodore M Shamsul Aziz were present at the signing ceremony.

Captain M Fida Hasan at Khulna Shipyard Ltd, Mongla Port Commander and Chief Engineer AFM Zahidur Rahman, Chief of Finance and Accounts Md Siddiqur Rahman, Chief Engineer Sheikh Shawkat Ali, Lieutenant Commander Abdullah Al Mehedi, Director Traffic Md Mostofa Kamal and other employees also attended the programme.

Khulna Shipyard Ltd, which runs the only world class rubber factory in Bangladesh, will enable Mongla Port to operate at an affordable cost by ensuring quality through the use of its goods.















