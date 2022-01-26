Ericsson profits soar despite China trouble

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25: Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson said Tuesday its net profit soared in 2021, with a better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter despite losing ground in the key Chinese market.

The world's number two telecoms equipment maker is competing with China's Huawei in the global rollout of ultra-fast 5G mobile phone networks.

But Ericsson's sales in China have taken a major hit as it has faced reprisals there since Sweden banned Huawei and another Chinese firm, ZTE, from the European country's 5G network in 2020 for security reasons.

Despite the challenges, the Swedish company expects to reach its long-term profitability target sooner than previously estimated. -AFP











