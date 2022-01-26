Electronics appliance makers aim to cut carbon emissions

Aiming to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere, local electronics appliance industries have emphasized manufacturing environmentally friendly and energy saving products.

Electronics giant Walton has already stopped using harmful CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) and HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons) refrigerants in refrigerator, AC and compressor to build an eco-friendly Bangladesh. Authorities concern believe, standard energy rating should be imposed on imported products because these products with harmful refrigerants can badly affect our environment, with no benefits for the local brands.

On Monday, speakers came up with the remarks at a seminar titled 'Global warming challenges and achievements of Bangladesh's electronics appliance sector' held at the conference room of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC jointly organized the seminar maintaining proper health guidelines. EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan presided over the function.

UNDP Bangladesh's Project Manager Satya Ranjan Bhattacharya presented the keynote paper while Chief of Walton Hi-Tech's Research and Innovation Tapash Kumar Mojumder, Elite Hi-tech Industries Ltd Deputy Managing Director Noor A Alam and Prof Dr Ali Ahmad Shawkat Chowdhury from Mechanical Engineering Department of BUET were among the discussants.

Azizul Hakim, senior executive director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited moderated the function. Walton's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir, Director of 'Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2022' Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury also joined the seminar among others.

EPB vice-chairman said that the country's overall export earnings and exports of domestic electronics appliances are on the rise now. It's a good news for us that local products have already created potential exports market.








