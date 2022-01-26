Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home Business

Electronics appliance makers aim to cut carbon emissions

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Aiming to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere, local electronics appliance industries have emphasized manufacturing environmentally friendly and energy saving products.
Electronics giant Walton has already stopped using harmful CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) and HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons) refrigerants in refrigerator, AC and compressor to build an eco-friendly Bangladesh. Authorities concern believe, standard energy rating should be imposed on imported products because these products with harmful refrigerants can badly affect our environment, with no benefits for the local brands.
On Monday, speakers came up with the remarks at a seminar titled 'Global warming challenges and achievements of Bangladesh's electronics appliance sector' held at the conference room of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal.
Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC jointly organized the seminar maintaining proper health guidelines. EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan presided over the function.
UNDP Bangladesh's Project Manager Satya Ranjan Bhattacharya presented the keynote paper while Chief of Walton Hi-Tech's Research and Innovation Tapash Kumar Mojumder, Elite Hi-tech Industries Ltd Deputy Managing Director Noor A Alam and Prof Dr Ali Ahmad Shawkat Chowdhury from Mechanical Engineering Department of BUET were among the discussants.
Azizul Hakim, senior executive director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited moderated the function. Walton's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir, Director of 'Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2022' Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury also joined the seminar among others.
EPB vice-chairman said that the country's overall export earnings and exports of domestic electronics appliances are on the rise now. It's a good news for us that local products have already created potential exports market.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BDBL signs deal to implement mobile apps
Padma Bank, Shadhin Fintech signs business MoU
Trailblazing port town welcoming BD climate refugees workers
Marico BD declares 200pc interim cash dividend
Reconditioned vehicle import surged by 54.8pc in July-Dec
BB to issue Tk50 commemorative coin
BD firm provides chatbot solution to Mexican Govt


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft