

GP unveils Telenor's Tech Trends for 2022

Grameenphone (GP) revealed the research findings through an engaging event at GPHouse on Monday. ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the event, says a press release.

The five anticipated Tech Trends for 2022 were revealed in a keynote and an expert reflection session at GPHouse. Telenor Research Head Bjrn Taale Sandberg, virtually presented a keynote during the session.

GP higher officials including CEO Yasir Azman and respected guests including BTRC (Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission) DG (Systems and Services) Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, bKash CEO Kamal Quadir, BELA (Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan and PKSF (Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad attended the event.

2021 has been yet another year of extreme weather events and record-breaking temperatures. These underline the challenges humans, wildlife, and nature come face to face with a changing climate. Yet, technological advancements and an accelerating digitalization of society give reasons for hope despite the gloomy outlook.

"Today, under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the guidance of our ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the architect of Digital Bangladesh, we have not only achieved the target of vision 2021, but we also have exceeded our target in some areas with the Digital Bangladesh vision. We have developed IT training centers and labs according to the 4IR technologies across the country.

"We built the center for 4IR - the digital leadership academy and many other digital infrastructure and services that will leapfrog our nation towards a knowledge-based economy. We are also building the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology, "SHIFT" for short, to support the youth, especially from the 6th to 12th grade", said Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister of ICT, Ministry of ICT.

"I would like to congratulate Telenor and Grameenphone for always being there with different kinds of assistance and supporting the Government's digital dream on many fronts. For the 7th time, Telenor Research placed their predictions regarding the forthcoming chapters through "Tech Trends," he added.

Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez said: "In this regard, BTRC has been taking number of mmeasures which gives us optimization of resources. We are also working on preparing 5G guidelines. We are having sessions with the operators and incorporating their suggestions". He also thanked Grameenphone for its handset recycling initiative, which is contributing to environmental conservation in Bangladesh.









