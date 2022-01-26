Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid volatility

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Tuesday after a two-day losing streak, amid volatility caused by bargain hunters.
 DSEX, the prime index of SE edged up by 13.32 points or 0.18 per cent to  7,032, after losing 86 points in the past two consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, however, lost 0.93 points to 2,613 and the Shariah Index (DSES)dropped 0.39 points 1,504 at the close of the trading.
Turnover fell to Tk 11.17 billion, down 8.0 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 12.14 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 379 issues traded, 164 advanced, 162 declined and 53 remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 83 points to 20,635 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX0 added 50 points to close at 12,396.


