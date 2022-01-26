Jewelers seek to meet PM with proposal to set up Gold Bank



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (2nd from left) attending the opening of the new office of Bangladesh Jewelers Association at Bashundhara City in the capital on Tuesday.

The desire was expressed at the inaugural ceremony of the new office of Bangladesh Jewelers Association at Bashundhara City in the capital on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest and Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan was present as the special guest. BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir presided over the function.

On the occasion, Anvir said that there are many obstacles for gold traders in Bangladesh. A joint meeting of BAJUS leaders with the Prime Minister and Commerce Minister is needed to overcome this obstacle.

He said, a gold bank and gold exchange need to be established in Bangladesh to increase the gold reserves in the country. Bangladesh Bank's cooperation is needed for this purpose.

Anvir said it will not be possible to set up the gold bank and the gold exchange in the country without the good will of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Addressing the jewelry traders, he said: "It is time to take a look at the jewelry sector. Why would we just import gold? We want to export gold."

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "Knowing the details about the Gold Bank, we can definitely talks with the Prime Minister. I think, if I tell the Prime Minister about this, she will agree."

He said that the handiwork of the gold artists of Bangladesh is very renowned and attractive. "With this sector, it is possible to gain our reputation in the international market. It is a valuable art. We need to pay attention to this industry," he added.

Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said that the jewelry industry will surpass the garment industry.









Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) wants to hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to establish Gold Bank and Gold Exchange in Bangladesh.The desire was expressed at the inaugural ceremony of the new office of Bangladesh Jewelers Association at Bashundhara City in the capital on Tuesday.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest and Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan was present as the special guest. BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir presided over the function.On the occasion, Anvir said that there are many obstacles for gold traders in Bangladesh. A joint meeting of BAJUS leaders with the Prime Minister and Commerce Minister is needed to overcome this obstacle.He said, a gold bank and gold exchange need to be established in Bangladesh to increase the gold reserves in the country. Bangladesh Bank's cooperation is needed for this purpose.Anvir said it will not be possible to set up the gold bank and the gold exchange in the country without the good will of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Addressing the jewelry traders, he said: "It is time to take a look at the jewelry sector. Why would we just import gold? We want to export gold."Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "Knowing the details about the Gold Bank, we can definitely talks with the Prime Minister. I think, if I tell the Prime Minister about this, she will agree."He said that the handiwork of the gold artists of Bangladesh is very renowned and attractive. "With this sector, it is possible to gain our reputation in the international market. It is a valuable art. We need to pay attention to this industry," he added.Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said that the jewelry industry will surpass the garment industry.