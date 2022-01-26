Video
India a close friend in building digital Bangladesh: Palak

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Correspondent

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and India High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami attend a contract awarding ceremony in Dhaka on Monday.



India is a close friend in the process of building digital Bangladesh, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said in Dhaka on Monday while awarding work orders to set up 6 Bangladesh Bharat digital service employment and training centres in 6 districts of Bangladesh.
The State Minister also outlined several areas of cooperation between the two countries in the ICT sector, disclosing that the two sides are cooperating in the field of Cybersecurity for which a MoU was signed in 2017. A meeting will be held over the next 3-6 months on Cybersecurity and start-up cooperation.
He informed that approval of the Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement (CCGP) was obtained on January 16 last to award work orders to Indian contractors for package 1 and package 2 of the 12 IT/Hi-Tech Park project being taken up under GoI Lines of Credit and it is expected that physical work would start very soon. Describing the vibrant start-up ecosystem of Bangladesh, the State Minister said that in the last four years, these start-ups have attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth over $800 million from places like US and India among others.
He said that Bangladesh and India are working together to explore the possibility of B2B matchmaking, start-up investment etc. It follows the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 50 young entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and a similar initiative by the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to link the start-ups of both the countries.
The Minister spoke about the ongoing discussion between the two countries to set up 50 Bangladesh Bharat Edutrainment Centres in 50 districts with a funding of Taka 50 Crore from India and Taka 150 Crore from Bangladesh. These centres will combine training, virtual classes, mentoring and incubation of professionals as well as act as centres for digital entertainment.
India High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami thanked Bangladesh for expediting the 12 IT/Hi_tech Park Project. He said these IT/Hi-Tech parks would serve as a landmark in the journey of Bangladesh towards becoming Digital Bangladesh.
He said apart from economic and technical exchanges, these projects would also help in building linkages between the young entrepreneurs of the two countries.
Vikram Doraiswami said that Cybersecurity and Fintech solutions could be two major areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh. In the field of Fintech, India is today one of the biggest markets with the highest number of transactions per day in the world. India and Bangladesh could therefore look at cooperation in the sector of Fintech solutions to make  financial transactions safe and efficient, said the High Commissioner.  


