Banks running smoothly with 50pc manpower amid C-19

Despite reduced manpower by 50 per cent the scheduled commercial banks are in smooth operation maintaining all other health guidelines as per Bangladesh Bank (BB) directives.

Customers are happy with banks services and they do not have any sufferings in the transactions.

In the wake of rising coronavirus infection in the ongoing third wave in the country, the government has instructed banks to operate with half manpower providing services in compliance with those guidelines and hygiene rules.

It was seen on the spot on Tuesday that hygiene is being given importance in every bank branches and in its corporate offices, where clients and visitors are provided with hand sanitizer. However, clients without masks are not allowed to enter the bank and get the services.

Although the banks do have half the manpower, there was not much crowd of customers, most of whom themselves avoided to visit bank unless required seriously. Normal transactions were seen as on other days of the week.

Abdul Hakim a customer of Janata Bank at Matijheel branch said he often had to come to the bank. "However, it seemed to me that the transaction was going on like any other day. Officials are doing more counseling today on compliance with hygiene rules. It's good for everyone. If I am good, others will be good."

A senior private banker said, "We have been giving importance to wearing mask from the very beginning. There is a hand sanitizer and one cant enter without a mask."

Asked if there is any difficulty in discharging half of the manpower, he said, "Customer pressure is always present in our branch." However, even though the manpower is less, I am giving importance to some important service issues so that the customers do not suffer. So far there has been no problem in getting customer service and I hope it will be continued in the coming days."














