ECNEC approves 10 projects involving Tk 4,621 crore



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence, virtually presiding over ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday.

The ECNEC meeting was presided over by Prime Minister and its Chairperson Sheikh Hasina virtually from her official Ganabhavan residence. Ministers, State ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries were connected from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later briefing reporters said out of the total estimated cost for 10 projects, Taka 3,055.21 crore will come from the government exchequer while Taka 1,566.13 crore will come as project assistance.

Five projects are new while five others are revised ones.

Mannan said Bangladesh Water Development Board will implement the Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Investment Program (Project-2) at a cost of Taka 1,803.07 crore by December 2025.

He said the main goal of this project is to provide assistance to improve the standard of life, alleviate poverty and achieve sustainable economic growth of the people affected by erosion along the Jamuna and Padma rivers.

Under the project, he said the government will build flood and river erosion prevention management system through structural development in affected areas and enhancement of institutional capacity.

The government will also develop integrated management to prevent river erosion and increase sustainability in the project area, the minister added.

He further said the main project operations include 30km riverbank protection, construction of 7.90km embankment, 40 km adaptation work and 6km emergency work.

The approved projects include two each under the Agriculture Ministry and Industries Ministry and one each of Water Resources Ministry; Defense Ministry; Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry; Post and Telecommunication Division; Road, Transport and Highways Division and Security Service Division.

The two projects under Industries Ministry are 'Establishment of Six Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) in Gopalganj, Sunamganj, Barisal, Rangpur, Jamalpur and Jashore districts' at a cost of Taka 1,132.61 crore and 'Establishment of Urea Formaldehyde-85 plant' at a cost of Taka 724.30 crore.

Two projects under the Agriculture Ministry include 'Agricultural Development of Sylhet Region through Modern Technology' with Taka 200.54 crore and 'Climate Smart Agriculture and Water Management at a cost of Taka 106.08 crore.

Other projects approved in the meeting include 'Netrokona-Bishiura- Ishwarganj Road (Z-3710) Development, 1st revised at a cost of Taka 481.20 crore, Construction of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Building; 1st revised at a cost of Taka 261.86 crore.

Moreover, Construction of 16 Regional Passport Offices and Upward Expansion of 4 Passport Office Buildings; 1st revised at a cost of Taka 128.39 crore, 'Establishment of Sheikh Hasina Cantonment at Barisal; 1st revised project at a cost of Taka 2,030.09 crore

'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Approach Road at Gazipur at a cost of Taka 242.06 crore.



















