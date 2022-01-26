No respite from price-hike spree

The news report published as lead item in the front page of this daily yesterday reveals how all government attempts to contain the skyrocketing price of daily essentials is going bust to an organised syndicate of unscrupulous traders. Rather, the market situation can rightly call into question whether the syndicate is controlling the government.



Almost all kitchen essentials ranging from rice, lentils, edible oil, sugar, and fish are selling at such a high price that consumers are being forced to cut their bag to size. With all kinds of rice price increased by Tk. 4-5 per kg, lentils charging Tk 20 more per kg, 5 litre bottled soybean oil selling at Tk 750-790, garlic and ginger prices shot up by almost Tk 50-60 per kg, fishes and broiler chickens- two most important sources of protein going through the roof - simply lay bare vulnerability of low income people to arbitrary market manipulation of syndicates. Every day price of one or the other item is increasing.



Unfortunately, this unwarranted price hike taking place at a time that deserves more compassion and care in the service of mankind. The fashion in which dubious traders are toying with common people's pockets already added with panic of pandemic by charging high prices of almost all the essentials is beyond known words of criticism.



With people's source of income narrowed down under pandemic reality, such irrational price hike of commodities is immoral and unacceptable. If this evil practice is not checked without fail, the rise in the cost of living as a natural outcome would undoubtedly turn low income people's woes from bad to worse.



However, we are in full agreement with the Centre for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) opinion that prices of essentials could not be controlled in the market due to lack of monitoring. We are also simply bewildered to witness how the refiners increase edible oil price by violating government's decision. Such unbridled price hike also raise question as to if there is any nexus of concerned authorities in this regard.



Earlier, we have repeatedly expressed our objections in various editorials that it is the common people who bear the worst brunt of such artificial price hike of commodities that goes on in the game of lame excuses continuing between retailers and wholesalers. Under these circumstances, government authorities concerned in monitoring and controlling commodity prices must act immediately to restore discipline in our kitchen markets.



Exemplary punishment should be meted out to curb the dubious syndicate operating behind the curtain.



Finally, need of the hour is to form a price monitoring committee to oversee that essentials are sold at fair price. Government must prove that syndicate is not allowed take an upper hand.