Dear Sir

Largely, diabetes has become a common health issue among the people of our country. In the sweet shops and super shops, diabetic sweets, sugar-free biscuits, chocolates and other dairy food items are available in different cities including Dhaka. BSTI monograms are used in these food and dairy products.



There is no organization in Bangladesh who can give sugar free certificate for the product. The only BIRDEM or Ibrahim Diabetes Hospital in Shahbag, Dhaka has the authority to issue certificates. But BIRDEM has never certified any food product as sugar free. Food packaging is called sugar free to increase the cut of the product. In fact, there is no such thing as sugar free food. The authorities concerned should take action against those responsible for such fraud. We hope that such kind of fraud traders will be brought to book in order to ensure public health security.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)