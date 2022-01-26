Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Sugar free food

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Dear Sir
Largely, diabetes has become a common health issue among the people of our country. In the sweet shops and super shops, diabetic sweets, sugar-free biscuits, chocolates and other dairy food items are available in different cities including Dhaka. BSTI monograms are used in these food and dairy products.

There is no organization in Bangladesh who can give sugar free certificate for the product. The only BIRDEM or Ibrahim Diabetes Hospital in Shahbag, Dhaka has the authority to issue certificates. But BIRDEM has never certified any food product as sugar free. Food packaging is called sugar free to increase the cut of the product. In fact, there is no such thing as sugar free food.  The authorities concerned should take action against those responsible for such fraud. We hope that such kind of fraud traders will be brought to book in order to ensure public health security.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sugar free food
An ambitious India miscalculates Central Asia
Fifty years of Russian Federation and Bangladesh
Gloomy future of higher education
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Bangladesh political gossip gets momentum
Stop overcharging bus passengers
Humanitarian aid by Turkey’s TIKA gives hope to Rohingya in Bangladesh


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft