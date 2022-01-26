

Fifty years of Russian Federation and Bangladesh



After the collapse of the then Soviet Union, Bangladesh has maintained bilateral relations with its successor, the Russian Federation. The friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia are contributing to the political, economic, trade, defense and cultural development of the two countries.



As many of us may know, at that time the world was mainly divided into two camps. One camp was led by the USA, and the other was controlled by the Socialist Soviet Union. In a message sent to Pakistani President Yahya Khan in the wake of the March 25 genocide, Soviet President Nikolai Padgorny expressed concern over the widespread loss of life, repression and arrest of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and other political leaders in East Pakistan. He called on Yahya to find a way to a peaceful political solution by ending repression. Such a message from one of the top two countries breathed life into the liberation war.



The Soviet Union played a significant role when the all-out war between the joint Indo-Bangladeshi forces and the Pakistan Army broke out on 3 December, 1971. The next day, on December 4, the USA proposed a ceasefire to the UN Security Council in anticipation of Pakistan's defeat. The Soviet Union vetoed the proposal, calling it "unilateral." The next day, eight other Security Council members submitted similar proposals to the USA, and for the second time, the Soviet Union vetoed them.



Pakistan and the USA have repeatedly called for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from the Security Council, following two Soviet vetoes in the Security Council. The resolution was passed by the General Assembly, despite opposition from several countries, including the Soviet Union. Ignoring the proposal, the joint Indo-Bangladeshi forces continued the war. The unwavering support of the Soviet Union was instrumental.



During the war, the Soviet Union provided extensive military and financial support and overall moral support to the Bengali freedom fighters. Towards the end of the War of Independence, the USA sent the US Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal to assist Pakistan, which was almost defeated by the Liberation Army and the Indian Allies.



In response, the Soviet Union launched two squadron cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet Pacific Fleet from Vladivostok on 6 and 13 December 1971 to counter a potential U.S. threat to the Liberation Army and Indian forces, and a nuclear submarine equipped with nuclear weaponsTransmits, the Soviet fleet was led by Admiral Vladimir Krugliakov.



Meanwhile, within a week of Pakistan's defeat being confirmed, China abruptly announced that it would not engage in a direct battle on Pakistan's side before the two navies clashed in the Bay of Bengal. Stunned by China's announcement, the USA froze the Seventh Fleet.



Then, on 13 December, the USA vetoed a third Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire. Then there was no way out except the surrender of the Pakistan army and an independent state called Bangladesh was born.



After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Bangladesh recognized the Russian Federation as its successor and continued diplomatic relations.



Bangladesh's relations with Russia were not very good in the 1990s. At that time Bangladesh and Russia took different sides in the Bosnian war and other international events. Later, in the 2000s, Bangladesh's relations with Russia improved.



In 2009, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina visited St. Petersburg and met with the then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. In January 2013, Sheikh Hasina again met with Russian President Putin in Moscow. During the 2014 Crimea crisis, Bangladesh, like the USA and other Western countries, maintained neutrality without opposing Russia.



Russia is one of the countries supplying arms and military equipment to the Bangladesh Defense Forces. To this end, Bangladesh has signed a US$ 1 billion arms purchase agreement with Russia, under which it is procuring various weapons for the army, including anti-tank missiles and armored vehicles, training fighter aircraft for the air force, and cargo helicopters.



In 2013, Bangladesh procured Metis-M tank-destroyer missiles from Russia. In 2015 and 2016, Bangladesh purchased 16 Yak-130 training aircraft from Russia and in 2016, Bangladesh purchased 6 MI-171SH helicopters from Russia. Besides, Bangladesh is using BTR-80 armored vehicle purchased from Russia for peacekeeping forces under UN.

Bangladesh has a lot of opportunities to increase trade with Russia. There is a huge demand for various products including Bangladeshi garments in the Russian market. Due to various complications, Bangladesh has been forced to export other products including Bangladeshi garments to the Russian market through other countries.



It is in the business interests of both countries that these issues need to be resolved through bilateral talks and diplomacy.



In 2012, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Russia and Bangladesh to assist in the development of nuclear power in Bangladesh. In 2013, Russia pledged to build a 2,400-megawatt nuclear power plant at Rooppur in Bangladesh's Pabna district. The total cost of the project is estimated at US$ 12.65 billion, 90 percent of which will be provided by the Russian government.



Construction of the power plant started in 2016 and two units of the power plant are expected to be completed by 2024. Each of which has a power generation capacity of 1200 MW. The first unit is scheduled to go into production in 2022 and the second unit is scheduled to go into production in 2023.



On the other hand, Russia's cultural ties with Bengal were established in the eighteenth century. Many Russian artists and literary intellectuals played a major role in shaping international public opinion during our war of independence.



The Russian government is giving scholarships to many Bangladeshi students. Many students from this country are going to Russia to pursue higher degrees in various fields, including nuclear science, and the Russian government will increase this opportunity in the future. It is also investing in various sectors including electricity and fuel; The Russian government has said it will increase further in the future.



January 25, 2022 has marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the Russian Federation and definitely it was a historic moment. It is hoped that the friendly and strong relations between the two friendly countries will continue in the future due to historical reasons and realities.

Md Zillur Rahaman,

Banker and Columnist









