

Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe



For decades, European brands and importers remain main buyers of apparels stitched in export-oriented garment factories of Bangladesh.



In the last six months of the past year, Bangladeshi exporters sold US$12 billion worth of garments to importers in Europe. Bangladesh's RMG shipments to Europe grew 23.8 percent in the period on an average, year of year, said the Export Promotion Breaue



Report of the EPB, a wing of the Ministry of Commerce, shows that more than four-fifths of Bangladesh's entire garment shipments are destined to European and North American markets. And nearly three-fifths of the shipments are sailed to Euopean ports.



Europe is undoutedly the most important market for Bangladesh's garment industry. In July-December 2021, out of every 100 dollers of apparel exporting incomes, 60.3 dollars came from Europe. In the same period of the previous year, EU's share had been at 62.4 dollars every hundred. Why has it been reduced this year?



This is perceived that stronger increase in demands from US buyers might have lessened the eagerness of Bangladeshi garment exporters to European importers temporarily this time. It is mentionable here that exports to the USA grew 46 percent in the period in terms of value, said in a report of the EPB.



The report shows that woven or cut and sew apparels have earned US$4.4 billion in the period from the European market. In the same period, knitwear earned US$7.6 billion which is equivalent to around 68 percent of the entire knitwear shipments of Bangladesh to global markets in the period. Mentionable here that Europe is the main market for the knitwear exporters of Bangladesh when US retailers and brands mostly source woven garments.



Let us check and analyse now how Bangladeshi garment exporters performed in different countries individually and as sub-regions in Europe.



As it remains for more than a decade, in July-December 2021, Germany stood as the single largest market in Eurozone for Bangladeshi garments. Also for the Bangladeshi knitwear exporters, this country is the largest market.



In the second half of the last year, Germany imported US$3.33 billion dollar worth of readymade garments from Bangladesh and knitwears shared there US$ 2 billion.



In fact, after the USA, Germany is the second largest market destination for Bangladeshi garments. In terms of both volume and value, Germany is the number one importer of clothing in Europe and Bangladesh is her number one sourcing destination after Turkey and China.



Germans imported more clothes last year as the economy of their country regained strengths after facing two waves of corona pandemic. The Garman Federal Officce statistics, released on 15th of January this year show that GDP of Europe's biggest economy increased by 2.7 percent in 2021 and imports rebounded with more than 8 percent increase. Thus demands of apparels also shot up and Bangladesh saw about 21 percent increase year on year in apparel shipments to Germany.



In the list of the countries importing Made in Bangladesh dresses in Europe, though not Eurozone, the UK stands at 2nd position. The British brands and importers bought US$2.14 billion worth of Bangladeshi garments in the period. UK's imports of readymade garment from Bangladesh grew by more than 20 percent in the period over the same period of the previous year.



For decades, top UK brands and retailers including Primark, Next, Tesco, Marks and Spencer have used significant portions of their sourcing budget for importing apparel stocks from Bangladesh.



The third largest destination of Made in Bangladesh garments in Europe is Spain. Inditex, Europe's biggest retailer of apparels with famous brands including Zara, always uses Bangladesh as it'stop source of dresses kept on the shelves of Zara shops.



The Bangladeshi exporters shipped US$1.45 billion dollar worth of garments to Spain in the second half of last year. Exports of Bangladeshi garments to that country grew nearly by 31 percent year on year.



France stood as the fourth largest market for Bangladeshi apparel manufacturers. Shipments there in terms of value increased year on year by 21.5 percent to US$1.04 billion in July-December 2021. Also this is very cheerful for Bangladesh that in 2021, France, the country of artists and fashionists, entered into the list of billion dollar club of the importing countries of Bangladeshi garments. This club consists now of five members- USA, Germany, UK, Spain and France.



In Scandinavia region Bangladesh's garment shipments grew steadily in the period. The Dutch importers bought US$696 million worth of Bangladeshi garments in the period which is 29 percent more than that in the previous year. Shipments in the said period amounted US$ 533 million for Denmark with growth at 27 percent.



Exports amounted to US$342 million for Sweden with year on year growth recorded at 15 percent. Sweden's annual apparel imports from Bangladesh amount much below than half a billion dollars but Swedish retailer H&M imports more than two billion dollars' worth of apparels from Bangladesh annually. Those shipments go directly to respective countries in Europe and other continents where H&M operates its shops.



In Eastern Europe, Poland is foreseen to be the next billion dollar market for Bangladeshi apparel exporters. Shipments to that country amounted to US$910 million in July-December 2021with 40 percent growth year on year.

The writer is a Dhaka-based

roadcast journalist and

she writes on economic affairs













The 2022 started as a hopeful year for Bangladesh's apparel export sector with the second half of the past year seeing inspiring increases on the orders from foreign buyers. The latest report on country-wise RMG export earnings, shows in the second half of the just ended year 2021, sales of Bangladeshi garments increased strongly in 22 out of 27 Europen countries covering the latest report of the Export Promotion Bureaue of Bangladesh.For decades, European brands and importers remain main buyers of apparels stitched in export-oriented garment factories of Bangladesh.In the last six months of the past year, Bangladeshi exporters sold US$12 billion worth of garments to importers in Europe. Bangladesh's RMG shipments to Europe grew 23.8 percent in the period on an average, year of year, said the Export Promotion BreaueReport of the EPB, a wing of the Ministry of Commerce, shows that more than four-fifths of Bangladesh's entire garment shipments are destined to European and North American markets. And nearly three-fifths of the shipments are sailed to Euopean ports.Europe is undoutedly the most important market for Bangladesh's garment industry. In July-December 2021, out of every 100 dollers of apparel exporting incomes, 60.3 dollars came from Europe. In the same period of the previous year, EU's share had been at 62.4 dollars every hundred. Why has it been reduced this year?This is perceived that stronger increase in demands from US buyers might have lessened the eagerness of Bangladeshi garment exporters to European importers temporarily this time. It is mentionable here that exports to the USA grew 46 percent in the period in terms of value, said in a report of the EPB.The report shows that woven or cut and sew apparels have earned US$4.4 billion in the period from the European market. In the same period, knitwear earned US$7.6 billion which is equivalent to around 68 percent of the entire knitwear shipments of Bangladesh to global markets in the period. Mentionable here that Europe is the main market for the knitwear exporters of Bangladesh when US retailers and brands mostly source woven garments.Let us check and analyse now how Bangladeshi garment exporters performed in different countries individually and as sub-regions in Europe.As it remains for more than a decade, in July-December 2021, Germany stood as the single largest market in Eurozone for Bangladeshi garments. Also for the Bangladeshi knitwear exporters, this country is the largest market.In the second half of the last year, Germany imported US$3.33 billion dollar worth of readymade garments from Bangladesh and knitwears shared there US$ 2 billion.In fact, after the USA, Germany is the second largest market destination for Bangladeshi garments. In terms of both volume and value, Germany is the number one importer of clothing in Europe and Bangladesh is her number one sourcing destination after Turkey and China.Germans imported more clothes last year as the economy of their country regained strengths after facing two waves of corona pandemic. The Garman Federal Officce statistics, released on 15th of January this year show that GDP of Europe's biggest economy increased by 2.7 percent in 2021 and imports rebounded with more than 8 percent increase. Thus demands of apparels also shot up and Bangladesh saw about 21 percent increase year on year in apparel shipments to Germany.In the list of the countries importing Made in Bangladesh dresses in Europe, though not Eurozone, the UK stands at 2nd position. The British brands and importers bought US$2.14 billion worth of Bangladeshi garments in the period. UK's imports of readymade garment from Bangladesh grew by more than 20 percent in the period over the same period of the previous year.For decades, top UK brands and retailers including Primark, Next, Tesco, Marks and Spencer have used significant portions of their sourcing budget for importing apparel stocks from Bangladesh.The third largest destination of Made in Bangladesh garments in Europe is Spain. Inditex, Europe's biggest retailer of apparels with famous brands including Zara, always uses Bangladesh as it'stop source of dresses kept on the shelves of Zara shops.The Bangladeshi exporters shipped US$1.45 billion dollar worth of garments to Spain in the second half of last year. Exports of Bangladeshi garments to that country grew nearly by 31 percent year on year.France stood as the fourth largest market for Bangladeshi apparel manufacturers. Shipments there in terms of value increased year on year by 21.5 percent to US$1.04 billion in July-December 2021. Also this is very cheerful for Bangladesh that in 2021, France, the country of artists and fashionists, entered into the list of billion dollar club of the importing countries of Bangladeshi garments. This club consists now of five members- USA, Germany, UK, Spain and France.In Scandinavia region Bangladesh's garment shipments grew steadily in the period. The Dutch importers bought US$696 million worth of Bangladeshi garments in the period which is 29 percent more than that in the previous year. Shipments in the said period amounted US$ 533 million for Denmark with growth at 27 percent.Exports amounted to US$342 million for Sweden with year on year growth recorded at 15 percent. Sweden's annual apparel imports from Bangladesh amount much below than half a billion dollars but Swedish retailer H&M imports more than two billion dollars' worth of apparels from Bangladesh annually. Those shipments go directly to respective countries in Europe and other continents where H&M operates its shops.In Eastern Europe, Poland is foreseen to be the next billion dollar market for Bangladeshi apparel exporters. Shipments to that country amounted to US$910 million in July-December 2021with 40 percent growth year on year.The writer is a Dhaka-basedroadcast journalist andshe writes on economic affairs