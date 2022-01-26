

Bangladesh political gossip gets momentum



Most political gossips mainly sponsored by the country's dozens of television channels, have been enthralling millions of viewers from the morning to the midnight. Different channels cast politically motivated talk-show stars including intellectuals, politicians and journalists to suit their programmes.



The US on December 10, last year, imposed sanctions on the elite paramilitary force RAB, as well as seven of its current and former officers due to serious human rights violations, in the country.



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who had created RAB 2004, is upbeat, as the incumbent government is supposed to address the challenges created by the US sanctions. BNP and its allies have been much vocal against the government which has allegedly been using the law enforcers in persecution of the rival of the ruling party. It said the US sanction on RAB had tarnished the image of the country and for this the party blamed the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which has been in the power for the third consecutive and the unprecedented fourth term.



BNP has been alleging for long that the government was using RAB and other law enforcers in persecution of anti-government parties, mainly the BNP of the convicted, but now on bail former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.



The political gossip on the US ban, got a momentum after the ruling Awami League (AL) party candidate Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy won the crucial Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election held peacefully and credibly on January 16 last. Defeating independent candidate Taimur Alam Khondakar, a former Adviser to Begum Khaleda Zia, Ivy became the mayor for the third consecutive term.



However, following the defeat, BNP expelled Taimur Alam, for contesting in the polls ignoring a directive of the party, which urged the party leaders and activists to boycott polls under the incumbent Election Commission (EC). So long BNP and its allies have been alleging that all the election under the incumbent EC, were rigged in favour of AL candidates. But in reference to NCC polls the party said, there was no rigging as the candidate (Ivy) was too popular to be re-elected without rigging.



The political gossip got a fresh boost after some 12 global human rights organisations urged the United Nations Department of Peace Operations to ban RAB from participating in peacekeeping missions, where Bangladesh now is the largest contributor. In a letter to the UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix, made public on January 20 last, on the Human Rights Watch (HRW) website, the rights groups demanded the ban as RAB has been allegedly involved in torture, enforced disappearances, and other rights violations in Bangladesh.



However, after more than two months of the submission of the letter, a UN spokesman on January 21 last, said the UN will look into the 12 human rights bodies' call for banning RAB from its peacekeeping missions. At a news briefing at UN headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric on the day said: "The UN, I mean, we just received the news of this. We will obviously be taking a look at it." The spokesman probably made the remarks to appease the rights groups.



However, the Department of Peacekeeping Operations is yet to respond officially to the letter of the 12 human rights bodies sent privately over two months ago on November 8, 2021. Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on January 21, backing an earlier statement of Foreign Affairs State Minister M Shahriar Alam, said the government had evidences that BNP hired lobbyists abroad to malign the image of the country by embarrassing the successful government of Sheikh Hasina,



"They signed agreement with the lobbyist firm using the address of its Nayapaltan office. The Foreign Minister has already taken initiative to inform different government departments and offices to investigate how the money was transferred there from Bangladesh," Hasan Mahmud said, replying to a question from journalists in Chattogram Circuit House auditorium.



The submission of the letter to the UN some more than two months ago and the sudden news projection recently are linked to the lobbyists engaged by the BNP, said the Information Minister. The BNP has been conspiring against the incumbent government by hiring and investing their illicit money in lobbyist firms, tarnishing the image of the country. State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam on January 18 said that the government neither hired any lobbyist nor has a plan to do so while BNP has spent at least $3.75 million for a lobbyist firm in the United States as part of their anti-Bangladesh campaign.



Gossip mongers believe, the UN will go for taking up further action against Bangladesh government as Stephane Dujarric said: "The UN, I mean, we just received the news of this. We will obviously be taking a look at it. I would remind you that we do have a pretty stringent human rights screening policy that applies to individual units from every country. But, we, obviously, have been taking very seriously what is being done."



Meanwhile the Bangladesh government has requested the US authorities to withdraw the sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and its former and current officials. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists on January 23 that he made the request in a letter to his US counterpart Antony J Blinken 'to work on a priority basis to find ways and means to waive sanctions'.



The minister hoped in the letter, sent to Washington on December 24, that the issues involving the sanctions would be resolved quickly with due seriousness. The correspondence referred to the discussion he had with Blinken over phone. Momen also hoped that the two countries would continue sincere and candid dialogues to help advance the bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and benefits keeping in consideration the Bangladesh government's commitment to democracy, freedom of speech and human rights, rights of the minorities and labour rights.



The Foreign Minister, in the letter, defended the RAB as the most efficient law enforcement agency of the government for combating terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other transnational crimes. Iterating the government's commitment to pursuing its zero tolerance policy to combat militancy, terrorism, violence against women and drug trafficking, Momen said that the RAB's competence and experience would remain relevant in dealing with these issues that are considered threats to national and regional security.



The sanctions on the RAB were 'unexpected' and a matter of 'sheer surprise' when the two nations were set to celebrate the five decades of ever-growing partnership, he observed. The Foreign Minister also drew the attention of Blinken to the 'country report on terrorism 2020,' in which the US Department of State appreciated Bangladesh with the mention of only three minor terrorist occurrences with no mention of terrorism-related death.



'The government has engaged with a firm for PR campaign, not to lobby but to project Bangladesh's different successes stories in a positive way in the international media,' he told reporters at a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.

