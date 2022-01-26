20 nabbed with drugs in 9 dists

A total of 20 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangamati, Cox's Bazar, Tangail, Sirajganj, Kurigram, Barishal and Naogaon, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 155 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Abdul Karim Royel, 30, son of Rezaul Haque Dhanu Mia, a resident of Eklashpur Village in the upazila.

District DB Police Inspector Saiful Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Eklashpur Rail Gate area in the upazila at night, and arrested Abdul Karim along with the yaba tablets. He is a convicted criminal in four cases including murder.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj Police Station (PS), the arrested was produced before the court of Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate on Sunday.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, arrested five people along with 22kg of hemp from Bagha Upazila in the district on Friday and Saturday.

Police arrested a man along with two kilograms of hemp from Chakrajapur Union in the upazila on Saturday noon.

The arrested person is Jamal Uddin, 50, a resident of Dadpur Char area.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the hemp from his residence at noon.

Earlier, police arrested four people along with 20kg of hemp from Palashifatepur Char area in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Ziarul Islam, 37, Bazlur Rahman, 38, Piarul Islam, 36, and Wasim Hossain, 36.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of one Abdus Salam in Palashifatepur Char, and arrested them with the hemp.

Sensing the presence of police, Abdus Salam managed to flee the scene at that time.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with BS, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 10 yaba tablets from Kaptai Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Bir Uttam Tripura Niloy, 24, son of Tarashankar Tripura, a resident of Garjantali area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Kaptai-Chattogram Highway adjacent to Jarulbagan area in the upazila, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaptai PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday morning.

COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday detained two suspected drug peddlers in Ramu Upazila of the district, and seized one kilogram of crystal meth (ice) worth around Tk 5 crore from their possessions.

The detainees are Syedul Amin, 34, son of Foyez Ahmed, and a teenager hailing from Ukhiya Upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-30 raided the West Goalia area at around 5:45pm and stopped a CNG-run auto-rickshaw for checking.

Sensing the matter, three occupants of the vehicle jumped into a nearby pond in a bid to escape.

Later, BGB personnel nabbed two of them and seized the drugs from their possessions.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested in this connection.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with four kilograms of hemp in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Jahurul Islam, 40, son of Md Jabbar Mia, a resident of Palpara Village under Goyhata Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashok Bhushak Saha conducted a drive in Palpara area at night and arrested Jahurul along with the hemp from his residence.

Jahurul Islam had been involved in drug dealing in the upazila and nearby Chouhali, Daulatpur and Saturia areas for long, said SI Ashok.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nagarpur PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday morning.

Nagarpur PS OC Sarker Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested seven people along with drugs in Shahjadpur and Ullapara upazilas of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Kawsaruzzaman, 35, and his elder brother Akhteruzzaman, 40, sons of late Amirul Islam of Jhikira Dakshinpara Village, Saiful Islam, 57, of Bakhua Village, and Sajal Karmaker, 27, son of Sudhir Karmaker of Ghoshganti Village in Ullapara Upazila of the district; and Osman Goni, 38, son of late Abdul Jubbar, Al Amin, 24, son of Abdul Haque, and Asadul Islam, 25, son of Alam Hossain, residents of Patuakandi Village in Bheramara Upazila of Kushtia District.

RAB-12 Special Company Commander Major M Rifat-Bin-Asad in a press release confirmed the matter on Friday.

He said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Talgachhi Bazar area of Shahjadpur Upazila in the district on Thursday night, and arrested Osman Goni, Al Amin and Alam Hossain along with 584 yaba tablets.

Earlier, RAB members arrested Kawsaruzzaman, Akhteruzzaman, Saiful and Sajal along with two grams of heroin and one bottle of phensedyl from Jhikira Dakshinpara area at night.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act have been filed with Shahjadpur and Ullapara PSs in these connections, the RAB official added.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with two hemp plants in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Kaiyum, 44, son of late Nabin Sheikh, a resident of Char Bamaner Char Village under Rowmari Union.

Police sources said on information that a man cultivating hemp on his house yard, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Bamaner Char area at night, and arrested Kaiyum along with the 20-feet-long hemp trees weighting 52 kilograms.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rowmari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.

Rowmari PS OC Muntasir Billah confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 4.5kg of hemp from Launch Ghat area in the city on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Raqib Islam, 23, son of Mojibur Hawlader, a resident of Kashipur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Barishal DNC sources said on information that a large consignment of drugs being smuggled through the naval route, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Launch Ghat area in the city at around 8pm, and arrested Raqib along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Kotwali PS in this connection.

Barishal DNC Inspector Ishtiak Hossain confirmed the matter.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of RAB-5, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 460 yaba tablets from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Mehedi Hasan, 21, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Dhurail Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 in a press release said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Manush Sundari Bazar under Isabpur Union in the upazila in the evening, and arrested Mehedi Hasan along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Acting Commander Additional Superintend of Police Zahidul Islam confirmed the matter.