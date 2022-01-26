Minor girl drowns in river

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 25: A seven-year old girl Mitu Barna drowned in the Fuljour River in Raiganj Upazila of the district while taking bath with her mother on Monday.

Deceased Mitu was identified as daughter of Babul Sheikh of Chandrakona Village at Khokshabari Union in the upazila. The incident took place at Atgharia area of Dhangora Union in the upazila.

Inspector (Inquiry) of Raiganj Police Station's Kamal Debnath confirmed this information. He said, along with family members, Mitu Barna came to Atgharia to attend marriage of her maternal aunty's cousin sister; at noon she got to the river with her mother for taking bath; at once Mitu got drowned in current; later she was rescued and brought to Raiganj Upazila Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared her dead.











