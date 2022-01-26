882 new Covid cases in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: Some 882 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in all eight districts of Rajshahi Division on Monday.

The caseload has reached 1,04,458 since the pandemic began in March 2020, said Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder.

The new positive cases are showing a significant rising trend compared to the previous day's figure of 798.

Meanwhile, the recovery count rose to 97,334 in the division after 104 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.

The death toll reached 1,696 including 689 in Bogura, 327 in Rajshahi with 209 in its city and 175 in Natore as one new fatality was reported during the past 24 hours, Dr Talukder added.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 23,750 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional quarantine.

Of them, 20,212 have been released. Meanwhile, 417 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 57 others were released from isolation during the same time.

Of the 882 new cases, 325 were detected in Rajshahi including 302 in the city, followed by 200 in Bogura, 109 in Pabna, 76 in Naogaon, 71 in Sirajganj, 44 in Joypurhat, 31 in Natore and 26 in Chapainawabganj districts.

With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 29,873 in Rajshahi including 24,353 in the city, 5,782 in Chapainawabganj, 6,835 in Naogaon, 8,671 in Natore, 4,976 in Joypurhat, 23,011 in Bogura, 11,828 in Sirajganj and 13,482 in Pabna.

A total of 1,18,062 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10, 2020 to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.

Among them, 1,14,877 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their quarantine period.









