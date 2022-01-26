Poor people suffer from cold in K’ganj

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 25: Due to fog-drenched cold, people are suffering in the district. Of them, low-income families are suffering mostly. They are not getting sufficient warm clothes.

Despite biting cold, day-labourers, agricultural labourers, and rickshaw-pullers cannot go out to manage their livelihood. They are passing days in hardship.

Children and elderly people are getting affected by different cold diseases including influenza, pneumonia, and asthma. Domestic animals are suffering equally. Though Boro farming is going on Hoar areas, farmers are finding it difficult to work in field.

In many places, people were seen trying to keep themselves warmed by making straw fire,

Also low-earning people were seen in front of roadside warm clothe shops in the district and in upazila towns to buy warm clothes. They were bargaining with sellers for higher asking price. Per piece woollen sweater is selling at Tk 400 against last year's Tk 200-300.









