

Citizen Charter widely ignored in all Pirojpur offices

Officially, the CC is the expression of understanding between citizens and public service providers with respect to the quantity and quality of services. Expectation of clients and commitment of service providers are contained in it.

According to official sources, in 2000, in the Ekush Shataker Janaprashasan report, Public Administration Reform Commission recommended the Citizen Charter. Following it, on August 3 in 2017, the field level format of the CC was approved by the Secretary of the Committee of Administrative Development Affairs.

The Citizen Charter is a strong component of good governance. The government is committed to establishing good governance at all levels of the society. The target of the charter is to make corruption-free services by ensuring transparency, accountability and responsibility in all public service entities. There is no alternative to good governance in graduating to developed country from developing one.

With this target, the government has undertaken a greater initiative in this regard. But the reflection of installing the CC is very frustrating at the field level.

A visit to Upazila Nirbahi Office, Agriculture Office, Fisheries Office, and Social Welfare Service Office found such true scenes. Citizen Charter was not seen in the office of Sadar Upazila Social Welfare Service. But a shabby board of the CC was seen on the upazila premises. It has been hanged by UNO (upazila nirbahi officer) office. But it is not readable. UNO Bashir Ahmed is out of the country. So, his comment could not be taken. The CC was also not found in upazila agriculture office. Over mobile phone, Upazila Agriculture Officer Shipon Chandra Ghosh said Sub-Assistant Plant Protection Officer Md A. Halim will provide information. Md A. Halim said, the CC is available but it is not hanged. because of office shifting.

When asked, Upazila Social Welfare Service Officer Md Matiur Rahman directed one of his subordinate to bring the CC. The subordinate brought a twisted cloth piece on which the CC is written. Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Saikat Mallik said over phone, "I am new here. I can't say anything in detail." But the CC was found hanging on the fourth floor of the Fisheries Office.

The CC was found hanging in front of the zonal passport office. But virtually, it has no use.

Passport Service seeker Habibur Rahman said, without broker no work is done despite the CC. Work is done in connivance with brokers of the office, he added.

Anupam Kumar Das, a public service holder, said, none reads the hanged CC. Service seekers don't know about it.

Assistant Director of the Passport Office Md Sohel Rana said, "We have installed the CC in order to provide best services. We are not responsible for any outside dealing."









PIROJPUR, Jan 25: The Citizen Charter (CC) is widely ignored in all public and private offices in the district.Officially, the CC is the expression of understanding between citizens and public service providers with respect to the quantity and quality of services. Expectation of clients and commitment of service providers are contained in it.According to official sources, in 2000, in the Ekush Shataker Janaprashasan report, Public Administration Reform Commission recommended the Citizen Charter. Following it, on August 3 in 2017, the field level format of the CC was approved by the Secretary of the Committee of Administrative Development Affairs.The Citizen Charter is a strong component of good governance. The government is committed to establishing good governance at all levels of the society. The target of the charter is to make corruption-free services by ensuring transparency, accountability and responsibility in all public service entities. There is no alternative to good governance in graduating to developed country from developing one.With this target, the government has undertaken a greater initiative in this regard. But the reflection of installing the CC is very frustrating at the field level.A visit to Upazila Nirbahi Office, Agriculture Office, Fisheries Office, and Social Welfare Service Office found such true scenes. Citizen Charter was not seen in the office of Sadar Upazila Social Welfare Service. But a shabby board of the CC was seen on the upazila premises. It has been hanged by UNO (upazila nirbahi officer) office. But it is not readable. UNO Bashir Ahmed is out of the country. So, his comment could not be taken. The CC was also not found in upazila agriculture office. Over mobile phone, Upazila Agriculture Officer Shipon Chandra Ghosh said Sub-Assistant Plant Protection Officer Md A. Halim will provide information. Md A. Halim said, the CC is available but it is not hanged. because of office shifting.When asked, Upazila Social Welfare Service Officer Md Matiur Rahman directed one of his subordinate to bring the CC. The subordinate brought a twisted cloth piece on which the CC is written. Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Saikat Mallik said over phone, "I am new here. I can't say anything in detail." But the CC was found hanging on the fourth floor of the Fisheries Office.The CC was found hanging in front of the zonal passport office. But virtually, it has no use.Passport Service seeker Habibur Rahman said, without broker no work is done despite the CC. Work is done in connivance with brokers of the office, he added.Anupam Kumar Das, a public service holder, said, none reads the hanged CC. Service seekers don't know about it.Assistant Director of the Passport Office Md Sohel Rana said, "We have installed the CC in order to provide best services. We are not responsible for any outside dealing."