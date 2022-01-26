Modi calls for higher polling

Discussion on 'one nation, one election'NEW DELHI, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over low voting percentage, especially in urban areas considered educated and prosperous, and said this should change in a vibrant democracy like India.

In an interaction with BJP workers from across the country, Modi also raised the issues of "one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list", saying that continuous cycle of elections result in politics being seen in everything while development works suffer. His address coincided with the National Voters' Day on Tuesday.

Pushing for discussion on "one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list", he said let different point of views emerge. Even this interaction with BJP "panna pramukhs", those in charge of one page of voters list of a booth is linked to elections, he said, adding that he had been planning such an interaction for some time. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held in seven phases beginning next month. -PTI