Jan Egeland (L), Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, and Taliban representatives (right side, L-R) Shafullah Azam, Mutiul Haq Nabi Kheel and Amir Khan Muttaqi attend a meeting between Norwegian humanitarian organizations and representatives from the Taliban at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway, on January 25, the last day of the hardline Islamists' controversial first visit to Europe since returning to power in Afghanistan. photo : AFP