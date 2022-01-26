Nadal battles stomach pain to reach semis



Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2022.

The ruthless world number one Barty dismantled Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for only the second time.

"That was solid tonight. I had a lot of fun out here," said Barty, who is edging closer to becoming the first Australian woman to win her home Grand Slam since Chris O'Neill in 1978.

She will face the unseeded Keys for a place in Saturday's final after the American, ranked 51, upset French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.

Wimbledon champion Barty is yet to drop a set and has only given up 17 games in her five matches at Melbourne Park.

Nadal raced to a two-set quarter-final lead against Denis Shapovalov but then began to feel unwell, needing medical attention for a stomach complaint before surviving a four-hour thriller 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

The Spanish sixth seed previously had to show all his experience and tenacity just to reach the quarter-final in an epic 28-minute tiebreak, and he somehow found the willpower again to cross the finish line, despite being badly hampered.

"I started to feel not very well in my stomach so I just asked if they could do something," said Nadal of calling for medical assistance.

"They just checked everything was all right and then I took some tablets to try to improve the situation. It was lucky that I was serving great in the fifth."

Nadal won a warm-up tournament and continues to amaze even himself after being out for most of 2021 with a chronic foot injury. He then caught Covid-19 in December.

"I'm not 21 any more!" he said. -AFP





