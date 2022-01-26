

'Let Vamika grow in her own way'

Cameras were zoomed in on Anushka holding the baby in the arm when former captain Kohli reached 50 in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

"If they don't want to bring the photos and other personal details of their daughter on social media, as an ethically and morally responsible persons, we should refrain from posting their personal details. It will provide a better chance, free from the dazzling lives of celebrities, of growing up and socialization to the daughter of Virat and Anushka", Prof. Manish K. Verma, the secretary, Indian Sociological Society said.

However, it is to be noted here that ex-captain Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have also portrayed their daughter Ziva in public domain.

No matter other celebrities have 'chosen' to make their personal life public by showcasing the photographs and other details of their spouse and children on social media, it is strictly the decision of Virat and Anushka that what they want with regard to their daughter and how they want to groom her", the sociologist adds.

Dr. Sudha Khokate, the member of the association and a sociologist in Bangalore says, "It's a personal choice of parents. They have made it very clear that the child will decide later if it wants its pic to be made public or not. They (the parents) will not decide for the child now. It's like we say the parents will decide if they want to pierce their child's ear or not. Or the child will decide for herself or himself later in life. It's the fundamental right".

"As parents, if you are asking the law to interfere for their child. I'm sure it will respect that too. Everybody has to understand the mental stress that the parents undergo because of social media and its misuse today".

"And, how can you restrict the child's movement. Its wrong to do so. When they ask for privacy. As humans we should respect that. I know everybody is curious to see the child. But being a celebrity comes with its own merits and demerits".

"Here we are only talking about the child. Allow the child to grow as parents want it to be and for however long they decide it too. As I said, social media is also used as a tool to harm young children in a negative way",she signed off.







Indian sociologists have come in support of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have requested the fans not to circulate their daughter Vamika's photo on social media.Cameras were zoomed in on Anushka holding the baby in the arm when former captain Kohli reached 50 in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa on Sunday."If they don't want to bring the photos and other personal details of their daughter on social media, as an ethically and morally responsible persons, we should refrain from posting their personal details. It will provide a better chance, free from the dazzling lives of celebrities, of growing up and socialization to the daughter of Virat and Anushka", Prof. Manish K. Verma, the secretary, Indian Sociological Society said.However, it is to be noted here that ex-captain Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have also portrayed their daughter Ziva in public domain.No matter other celebrities have 'chosen' to make their personal life public by showcasing the photographs and other details of their spouse and children on social media, it is strictly the decision of Virat and Anushka that what they want with regard to their daughter and how they want to groom her", the sociologist adds.Dr. Sudha Khokate, the member of the association and a sociologist in Bangalore says, "It's a personal choice of parents. They have made it very clear that the child will decide later if it wants its pic to be made public or not. They (the parents) will not decide for the child now. It's like we say the parents will decide if they want to pierce their child's ear or not. Or the child will decide for herself or himself later in life. It's the fundamental right"."As parents, if you are asking the law to interfere for their child. I'm sure it will respect that too. Everybody has to understand the mental stress that the parents undergo because of social media and its misuse today"."And, how can you restrict the child's movement. Its wrong to do so. When they ask for privacy. As humans we should respect that. I know everybody is curious to see the child. But being a celebrity comes with its own merits and demerits"."Here we are only talking about the child. Allow the child to grow as parents want it to be and for however long they decide it too. As I said, social media is also used as a tool to harm young children in a negative way",she signed off.