Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home Sports

National Wushu rolls Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Sports Reporter

The 16th edition of National Wushu Championship is rolling at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday at 4:00 pm. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will inaugurate the event as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Wushu Federation is arranging the event where a total of 404 players and officials of 33 teams, including four services teams and 29 district and divisional teams, are set to participate.  
The four-day event will end on 30 January at the same venue. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, MP will hand over the prizes among th winners as the chief guest of the award and closing programme.
China Bangla Ceramic Industries Ltd is the title sponsor of the federation for the event.
In this regard, a press meet was held on Tuesday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's Warner, coach Langer to sit out SL T20 series
Nadal battles stomach pain to reach semis
'Let Vamika grow in her own way'
National Wushu rolls Thursday
Sylhet stun Dhaka to register first victory
Javier Fernandez happy with boys' intensities and skills
Medvedev grumbles into last eight
Bayern thrash Hertha in Berlin to restore six-point


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft