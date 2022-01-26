National Wushu rolls Thursday

The 16th edition of National Wushu Championship is rolling at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday at 4:00 pm. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will inaugurate the event as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Wushu Federation is arranging the event where a total of 404 players and officials of 33 teams, including four services teams and 29 district and divisional teams, are set to participate.

The four-day event will end on 30 January at the same venue. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, MP will hand over the prizes among th winners as the chief guest of the award and closing programme.

China Bangla Ceramic Industries Ltd is the title sponsor of the federation for the event.

In this regard, a press meet was held on Tuesday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.







