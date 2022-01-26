Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Sylhet stun Dhaka to register first victory

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Sports Reporter

Sylhet Sunrises cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of the Minister Group Dhaka�s Andre Russell (bottom-C) during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Minister Group Dhaka and Sylhet Sunrises at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium in Dhaka on January 25, 2022. photo: AFP

Devastating whirlwind of spinner Najmul Islam Apu and Anamul Haque Bijoy bat aided underdog Sylhet Sunrisers to slay Walton Group Dhaka on Tuesday to bag their first victory of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022.
Winning the toss Sylhet invited Dhaka to bat first and wrapped up on 100. Dhaka lost both their openers cheaply. Tamim Iqbal returned for three runs while Afghan opener Mohammad Shehzad had fallen on five. One-down batter Naim Sheikh got out on 15 off 30 and Jahurul Islam Omi departed with four runs.
Naim however, was a bit unlucky since he fall a victim of on-field umpire's misjudgment. The first delivery of 13th over hit the pad of Naim but after hissing the gloves and against bowling side's appeal umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat rose his finger, who gave another wrong decision in the same over, which also favoured the bowler. The penultimate delivery of that over find the pads of Andre Russell but it was a clear inside edge and umpire granted the LBW appeal! Russell therefore, returned yet before opening the account.
Once again Mahmudullah and Shuvagata Home were stubborn in the middle-order and the captain cut down on 33 off 26 while Shuvagata left the 22-yard on 21 off 16. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza came to bat for the first time in the ongoing session of the BPL and managed two while Isuru Udana was down on one. Rubel Hossains's tinny cameo in the late order helped Dhaka to reach a three digit total. Rubel hammered 12 off six with one boundary and as many over boundary.
Apu hauled four for 18 while Taskin Ahmed glitz with three for 22. Besides, Shohag Gazi took two for 17 and skipper Mosaddek Hossain got the rest one spending 12 runs.
Needing 101, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat led Double-Ss reached the target convincingly ridding on the bat of wicketkeeper Anamul Haque Bijoy, who horded run-a-ball 45 with four fours and one six.
Besides, West Indian recruit Lendl Simmons scored 16, Mohammad Mithun 17 and Colin Ingram went unbeaten on 21 off 19 while Robi Bopara remained not out on one, who gathered the winning score as Sylhet sealed the victory with seven wicket and 18 balls in hand.
Mashrafe, who was seen in action after 402 days, coloured his comeback. The veteran took two for 21 delivering his four overs' spell while Hasan Murad took the rest one for 31 runs.
Najmul Islam Apu named the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell of four for 18.


