

Javier Fernandez happy with boys' intensities and skills

Saif Sporting Club is the third club the Spaniards visited in the country so far. There the media men asked him a few questions regarding this observation after visiting three clubs in the country after his appointment. The couch's responses to the questions, "I like what I've seen here today. I have seen a well structured and organised team. The technical staffs are doing a good job and the players are working hard in training sessions."

"I am happy with what I have seen, in terms of their intensity and technical capabilities and I am confident that we can build a strong team that can compete."

In reply to a question about the national team captain (Jamal Bhuiyan) whom he met for the first time, the coach said, "He is the main leader, probably, for the team and he is going to be a very important personality for the development of the performance of the team in the next month, for sure.

The journalists asked the coach about what type of gossip he heard about captain Jamal Bhuiyan and the coach said, "That's not gossip. I'm very happy to see him. I know him for some time ago. I have seen him playing and he is very crucial for his team and polite."

While pointing out the potentialities he would like to see in a captain, the newly appointed coach said, "A captain is important. He is the link between the technical staff and the players. He is a player who needs to be very committed with the technical team and is passionate and very motivated to improve a player and a team."

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) assigned Javier Fernandez Cabrera Martin Penato as the head coach as the parties signed an 11-month contract on 19 January at the BFF House then.

This UEFA Pro License Coach had experience in working with club teams as well as grassroots football projects for about eight years. But coaching Bangladesh boys was his first assignment as a national team head coach. As he had zero experience regarding a national team, most of the BFF officials except Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley were not in favour of appointing him in this post.

While talking to media in the contract signing programme, the 37-year-old Spaniard said that he would try to train the boys better with all the necessary infrastructure and environment and make the boys a competitive team. He also vowed to try to improve the ranking.









