BSEC scholarship for visually challenged students of DU

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Scholarship has been introduced for visually challenged students at Dhaka University (DU).

Chairman of BSEC Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam handed over a cheque for Tk 7,20,000 to the Vice-Chancellor of DU Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday at the Vice-Chancellor's office to introduce this scholarship.

Out of this donation, 20 visually challenged students of DU will be given monthly Tk 3,000 as scholarship money.

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for bringing the distressed, physically and financially challenged students under a social safety network to make an inclusive society and achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

The VC also emphasized on strengthening relationships between industries and academic institutions to produce skilled human resources. He called upon the corporate houses to come forward with their helping hands for establishment of special research funds at DU.

He thanked BSEC authorities for providing scholarship to visually challenged students of DU.