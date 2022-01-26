Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
Fire At BSMMU

Probe body formed

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authorities formed a five-member committee to unearth the reason behind the fire incident at the hospital on Monday, hospital sources said on Tuesday.
BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md Sharfuddin Ahmed formed the committee. Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sayef Uddin Ahmed has been made the head of the probe body while an Assistant Proctor of the university will act as the member secretary.
 The fire broke out on the 14th floor of the hospital at 6:25 pm on Monday. On information, firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported.


