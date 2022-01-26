BD gets 2.12m more AstraZeneca jabs from France

France has donated another 2.12 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh under the COVAX facility as a gesture of solidarity to the friendly country's fight against Covid.

The new doses have taken the number of Covid shots donated by the French government to Bangladesh to 5.38 million to date, France Embassy release said on Tuesday.

An Emirates flight carrying the third consignment of 2,126,100 Covid jabs landed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka late on Monday night.

The first consignment of 2.06 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from France arrived in Dhaka on November 29, 2021, while the second consignment of 1,197,600 jabs reached Bangladesh on December 19.

The government of France has made the sharing of Covid vaccines one of its priorities, in solidarity with the countries hit by the pandemic and in order to help accelerate the vaccination coverage on a global scale.

All the three consignments were sent from France to Bangladesh under the global sharing platform COVAX, the release added.









