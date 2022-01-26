Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
Question paper leak syndicate grilled in city

Ear devices, master cards seized

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

10 members of job question papers leak syndicate including a female Upazila Vice Chairman and an official of Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) office were sent to jail on Tuesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order after a two-day remand in case filed under 54 of Code of Criminal procedure (Cr.Pc).
The other accused are Noman Siddique, Al Amin Roni, Nahid Hasan, Shaheed Ullah, Tanjir Ahmed, Raju Ahmed, Hasibul Hasan and Rakibul Hasan.
A team of the detective Branch of police produced   them before the court following a two-day remand for their involvement in leaking question paper of government job recruitment test.
Later on Tuesday, a female Upazila Vice Chairman Mahbububa Nasreen Rupa and five other were shown arrested following a prayer placed by Sub Inspector Mohammad Ali of Ramna police in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).  After a short hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order in the case.
At the same time on Tuesday accused Mahmudul Hasan Azad, an official of Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) office and three others were shown arrested following a prayer submitted by Sub Inspector Noor-e-Alam Siddiki of Kafrul Police Station in a case filed under Digital security Act (DSA).  After a short hearing Metropolitan Magistrate Mohona Alamgir passed the order in the case.
A team of Detective Branch (DB) detained them conducting drives at Mirpur, Tejgaon industrial area and Kakrail from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday.
Six ear devices, master cards, six SIM cards, five bank cheques, seven non-judicial stamps, 10 smartphones, 18 admit cards and three sets of leaked question papers of a recruitment test were seized from their possession.
A test was held on Friday for recruiting 550 auditors for Defence Finance Department of Office of Controller General Defence Finance.
Police detained the gang members based on tip that the gang members were involved in leaking question paper of the test and supplying answers to candidates through digital devices and mobile apps.
The detainees reportedly confessed that they had earned huge money by question papers forgery of different recruitment tests for government service.
The gang made an agreement with their clients of Tk 14 to 16 lakh for providing a job through the fraudulent activities. They took a small amount first for helping them in passing yesterday's multiple-choice questions (MCQ) test and would take the rest during viva and after joining the job.
As the test started at 3:00pm, they collected the questions and sent to their one-stop centre where they solved those and provided answers through the devices.
The devices look like a regular ATM card which works like a mobile phone and a tiny wireless ball-like earphone sets one up for two-way communication. These devices along with watch and mobile phones were used to cheat in tests.
Replying to a query, the DB officials said they will share their findings and information with the concerned authorities who will decide about the fate of the yesterday' test.


