Student bodies except BCL express solidarity with SUST strikers



Police allegedly foil the symbolic hunger strike staged by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city demanding resignation of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) VC Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The organizations claimed the demand of the students is rational.

On Tuesday morning, leaders and activists of JCD including its central President Fazlur Rahman Khokon, General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol and DU branch convener Rakibul Islam Rakib staged a symbolic hunger strike at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital expressing solidarity with the demand of the SUST students.

JCD leaders and activists gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar for their 9:00am to 3:00pm protest programme, but the police dispersed them at around 12:00pm suspecting 'unexpected incident' to occur at the place.

Rakibul alleged that a few leaders and activists were attacked by police but no one was arrested.

Acknowledging the police 'obstruction,' Maudud Hawlader, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station, said, "Allegation of beating them is false. We just deployed additional police force as there was the possibility of trouble."

"We told them (JCD) to finish the programme rapidly and they did. No one forcibly broke up the programme. Nothing like that happened there. We asked them to end the programme as they were violating government health guidelines," the OC added.

When asked how the BCL holds meetings and processions everyday on the campus violating the restrictions imposed by the government, he said they (police) take into account what they see, adding, "We always seek cooperation from the university administration to conduct anything on the campus."

Before that during the programme, JCD President Fazlur Rahman Khokon said, "We fully support the SUST students. We are demanding immediate resignation of the inhumane VC. Our movement will continue till the VC resigns."

He also demanded withdrawal of the case filed by the police against the SUST students.

JCD General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol said, "VC means teacher and teacher means guardian. But we are sitting here in solidarity with the general students' hunger strike to demand justice and removal of the SUST VC who did not behave like a guardian."

Besides, left leaning student bodies including Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Biplobi Chhatra Maitree, Pahari Chhatra Parishad, Gonotantrik Chhatra Council, Biplobi Chhatra Jubo Andolon, Chhatra Fedaration and Samajtantrik Chhatra Front brought out a torch procession demanding immediate removal of the SUST VC.

They procession was started from Shahbagh and ended at the premises of TSC on the DU campus on Monday evening.

Rashed Shahriar, General Secretary of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), said these nine organizations have decided to stage a sit in demonstration at Shahbagh with the same demand at noon today (Wednesday).

Apart from this, Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad burnt an effigy of the SUST VC Farid Uddin Ahmed and expressed solidarity with the demand of the students of the university. They also held a protest programme on the Dhaka University campus on January 17. A teachers' association named 'University Teachers' Network' also staged a symbolic hunger strike at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla on the DU campus from 12:30pm to 3:30pm on Monday with the slogan 'Vice Chancellors' throne will not be protected in exchange of fresh lives of students.'

However, BCL, student wing of the ruling Awami League and one of the biggest student organizations in the country, made no comments on the distressed SUST students.

This correspondent talked to a number of Dhaka University students while they said it is 'profoundly depressing' that Chhatra League does not stand by the side of SUST students during their hard times.

Protesting the 'indifference of the central leaders' to give statement expressing solidarity with the SUST students, Shakil Reza, a posted Chhatra League leader of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, said, "Although SUST Chhatra League unit is leading the movement, the central leaders are incapable of giving any statements."

"The leaders will take the credit if the agitating students succeed to meet their demand. May be a statement congratulating them will be issued," Shakil further said.

On the other hand, Saleh Uddin Sifat, a third-year Law Department student, said BCL SUST brunch attacked the agitating students in the beginning of the ongoing movement.

"As a result, what a few BCL leaders said is immaterial. And the matter of expressing solidarity is far away. However, if SUST VC resigns or is fired, it will be seen ironically that the BCL leaders will flood Prime Minister with thanks on social media. This pattern has remained the same since the Quota Reform Movement in 2018," Sifat added.

Despite several calls, this correspondent could not reach BCL central President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee for their comments in this regard.









