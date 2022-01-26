Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
Fifteen tenders submitted for 6 berth operators of CPA

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 25: A total of 15 tenders including that of the existing six operators have been submitted for appointment as berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram Port on January 20 last.
Director Traffic of CPA Enamul Karim told the Daily Observer that the selected six operators would be apppointed within the four weeks of the submission of tenders.
"So we are going to complete the process within the stipulated time," Karim said.
The tenders have been submitted on January 20 last after extension of times for three times.
According to CPA sources, six tenders submitted for appointment as berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) have been cancelled after eight months of submission in August last following a dispute on the issue.
Sources said that on the last date of submission of tender on February 8 last, a total of 14 berth operators have submitted their tenders. All the incumbent berth operators had submitted their tenders again. CPA sources said, the appointment of the existing berth operators had expired on March in 2021 last. But the CPA management had decided to continue the works by the existing berth operators till the appointment fresh operators.
The existing six berth operators were appointed in 2017 for three years period. But the next six operators will be appointed for five years period. In 2017, F Q Khan and Bros. was appointed for jetty 6, Fazle & Sons for jetty 9, Bashir Ahmed for jetty 10,  A & J Traders for jetty 11, Everest Enterprises for jetty 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited for jetty 13 for a period of three years.
Those six operators and the terminal operators Saif Powertech have now submitted their tenders for operation of berths.
Saif PowerTech, a private operator is now handling containers and containerized cargo at the Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), two specialised terminals of the port.
The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on August 28 in 2019 last approved Saif Powertec Limited as the terminal operator for handing the containers and container-laden cargos at Chattogram Port for six years. Since the operations of containers and container-laden cargos were complex in the Chattogram Container Terminal area under the Chattogram Port, tender bids were floated following the PPR-2008 under the "Single Stage Two Envelope" method. Then, some four firms purchased the tender documents but only Saif Powertech Limited submitted their bids.
Meanwhile, the CPA had submitted the proposal after evaluation to the Shipping Ministry for approval on July last. The proposal was supposed to be finally approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP). But the Shipping Ministry cancelled those proposals without assigning any reason.
Presently, the Shipping Ministry directed the CPA to invite fresh tenders for appointment of six berth operators. So, the CPA invited tenders for those six berths on October last.


