Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home Back Page

BNP passing bad days after defeat in N’ganj polls: Qauder

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP is now in frustration and they are passing bad days in politics after their defeat in Narayanganj City Corporation polls.
"BNP is now in frustration as their tactics went in vein during Narayanganj city polls ...So, they are going through bad days in terms of politics," he said.
Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, made this comments while addressing a press conference at his official residence here this morning.
Replying to the statement made by BNP leaders that the government will be ousted through the mass uprising, Quader said the people are now being progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid a lot of barriers created by BNP.
 "People now consider BNP's call for staging movement as a 'sound pollution', nothing else,' Quader told the press conference.
BNP is now dreaming of holding mass uprising like 69, said the ruling party leader, adding that but  BNP has failed to get public  mandate in Narayanganj city polls which was a mass upheaval against them[BNP].
BNP is still in a dream of capturing power in undemocratic means, he added.
Referring to a powerful Election Commission (EC), the minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken an initiative of enacting a law aiming to form a powerful EC.  BNP should welcome the initiative, but they are criticizing the matter, he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSEC scholarship for visually challenged students of DU
Probe body formed
BNP trying to save country, not harming it: Fakhrul
BD gets 2.12m more AstraZeneca jabs from France
Question paper leak syndicate grilled in city
Student bodies except BCL express solidarity with SUST strikers
Fifteen tenders submitted for 6 berth operators of CPA
BNP passing bad days after defeat in N’ganj polls: Qauder


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft