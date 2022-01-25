5 to die for  Radha Rani murder

MADARIPUR, Jan 24: A Madaripur court has sentenced five people to death for the 2002 murder of Radha Rani Baidya.

Judge Lailatul Ferdous of the Additional District and

Sessions Judge's Court announced the verdict in the case at 3:30 pm on Monday, said state lawyer Siddiqur Rahman Singh.

The convicts are Tarani Baidya, 50, Ashok Baidya, 48, Noren Bairagi, 47, Kalu Biswas, 45, and Bijoy Bepari, 45.

Bijoy Bepari is currently at large.

Six suspects were named in the case, but Goureng Baidya died before the trial was completed, lawyer Siddiqur said.

In addition to the death sentences, each of the convicts has been fined Tk 50,000. A warrant has also been issued for the fugitive.