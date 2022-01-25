Video
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:13 AM
US tells diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Jan 24: The US State Department announced Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine, as US President Joe Biden weighed options for boosting America's military assets in Eastern Europe to counter a buildup of Russian troops.
The order, which also allowed US diplomats stationed at the embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to leave voluntarily, was one of the clearest signs yet that American officials are bracing for an aggressive Russian move in the region.
"Military action by Russia could come at any time," the US Embassy said in a statement. Officials "will not be in a position to evacuate American citizens in such a contingency, so US citizens currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly," it added.    -Reuters


