15 more die of C-19, 14,828 more infected

The country had recorded 15 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.

The death toll now stands at 28,238. Some 14,828 new cases had also been detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,699,964.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday 998 Covid-19 patients had recovered from the viral disease.

So far a total of 1,557,859 people have recovered and overall recovery rate is 91.64 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 32.37 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.98 percent and the death rate at 1.66 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 45,807 samples.

The highest positivity rate was recorded 32.55 percent on July 24 last year reporting 6,780 cases and 195 deaths.

Among the new deceased, nine were men and six women. Six deaths were reported in Dhaka Division while three in Mymensingh, two in Sylhet and one each in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 352 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 280 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.







