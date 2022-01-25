Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

15 more die of C-19, 14,828 more infected

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

The country had recorded 15 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.
The death toll now stands at 28,238. Some 14,828 new cases had also been detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,699,964.
In the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday 998 Covid-19 patients had recovered from the viral disease.
So far a total of 1,557,859 people have recovered and overall recovery rate is 91.64 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  32.37 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.98 percent and the death rate at 1.66 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 45,807 samples.
The highest positivity rate was recorded 32.55 percent on July 24 last year reporting 6,780 cases and 195 deaths.
Among the new deceased, nine were men and six women. Six deaths were reported in Dhaka Division while three in Mymensingh, two in Sylhet and one each in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 352 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 280 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 to die for  Radha Rani murder
US tells diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options
15 more die of C-19, 14,828 more infected
69pc affected by Omicron in Dhaka city
C-19: Govt to observe situation for a week
India’s omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks
Some univ teachers back students
DUTA sides with besieged vice chancellor


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft