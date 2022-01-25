Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

69pc affected by Omicron in Dhaka city

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

A genome sequence study has revealed that at least three sub-types of Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus, have been
found in Dhaka city.
This information was revealed in a research report published by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) on Monday.
According to the research report, the three sub-types of Omicron found in Dhaka city are similar to the African, Euro-American and Asia Pacific Omicron types.
icddr,b said 1,376 samples were tested in its laboratory in the first two weeks of January. Of these, 28 per cent were affected by coronavirus. Among the victims, Omicron was present in 69 per cent of the samples.
Omicron was first identified on December 6 in the country. In the same month, Omicron was detected in five samples out of 77 samples in Dhaka city tested in the lab of icddr,b. The others samples were of Delta variant.
The study said that 27 out of 29 infected with Omicron had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Some 24 people took two doses of vaccine, one took booster dose. One was hospitalized for just one day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 to die for  Radha Rani murder
US tells diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options
15 more die of C-19, 14,828 more infected
69pc affected by Omicron in Dhaka city
C-19: Govt to observe situation for a week
India’s omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks
Some univ teachers back students
DUTA sides with besieged vice chancellor


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft