69pc affected by Omicron in Dhaka city

A genome sequence study has revealed that at least three sub-types of Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus, have been

found in Dhaka city.

This information was revealed in a research report published by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) on Monday.

According to the research report, the three sub-types of Omicron found in Dhaka city are similar to the African, Euro-American and Asia Pacific Omicron types.

icddr,b said 1,376 samples were tested in its laboratory in the first two weeks of January. Of these, 28 per cent were affected by coronavirus. Among the victims, Omicron was present in 69 per cent of the samples.

Omicron was first identified on December 6 in the country. In the same month, Omicron was detected in five samples out of 77 samples in Dhaka city tested in the lab of icddr,b. The others samples were of Delta variant.

The study said that 27 out of 29 infected with Omicron had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Some 24 people took two doses of vaccine, one took booster dose. One was hospitalized for just one day.







