C-19: Govt to observe situation for a week

After observing the overall situation of Covid 19 infection for seven days, the government will decide on whether the ongoing

movement restrictions including closure of educational institutions and operating offices with 50 percent of their manpower will be extended further or not after February 6 this year.

In the meantime, the government is likely to start mobile court drives across the country to ensure following the health guidelines the government announced recently. However, the mobile court drives would be started after prior announcement, so that no one has to face unwanted situation.

While talking to media at his Secretariat office on Monday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain gave the indication.

He said, "It would be better for all if everyone follows the instructions for a few days. Those who are being infected with Omicron variant of the Coronavirus are recovering soon taking treatment from home. It's very positive sign."

"We will observe the situation for a week to set next course of action," the minister added.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is going through the third wave of Covid-19, Farhad said, "We have previously worked with less than half of total manpower. Now, those who are sick or pregnant will work from home digitally. The process of implementing the instructions has begun."

If it's observed that restriction is necessary, then the government will consider. Otherwise, steps to create awareness among the people will be taken to ensure maintaining the health guidelines and following the government directives including using facemasks.

In response to a query about making people follow the restrictions, Farhad said field administration has been instructed. Various public awareness measures, including public announcements, have been taken.

"People are being asked to go out wearing masks. It's also being said that mobile courts will be operated at various intersections. If anyone goes out without masks they will be fined and punished," he said.

Referring to the health experts warning that infections will continue to rise till mid-February, the state minister said, "I hope we can combat this wave successfully."

"The directives which were given are useful for all. It would be helpful to tackle the pandemic following the directives. Assistance from the transport sector is also essential to fight against the virus transmission. Hope, they will comply with the directives. We will be able to overcome the third wave soon," he added.









