India’s omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: India's COVID-19 infections, led by the omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, some top experts said, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities.

India reported 306,064 new infections over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, about an 8% decline from the average daily cases reported in the last four days. Deaths were 439, the lowest in five days.

But weekly positivity rates have risen to 17.03% in the week to Jan 24, from about 0.63% Dec 27, led by the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

"Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros," a report by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics

Consortium (INSACOG) said on Jan 10 in a report released on Sunday.

Most cases of the omicron variant have been mild, the advisory group said, although hospitalisations and cases in intensive care were increasing. -Reuters









