Some univ teachers back students

Teachers of various universities on Monday staged symbolic hunger strikes protesting the attack on students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) expressing solidarity with their demands.

The teachers' organization 'University Teachers' Network' started the

hunger strike at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla on the Dhaka University (DU) campus from 12:30 pm till 3:30 pm on Monday.

Among the teachers who took part in the protest are Dr Rushad Faridi, Assistant Professor of DU Economics Department, Md Kamruzzaman, Assistant Professor of DU Physics Department, Mushahida Sultana, Associate Professor of DU Accounting and Information Systems Department, Prof Md Tanzimuddin Khan of DU International Relations Department and Samina Luthfa, Associate Professor of DU Sociology Department.

Tasneem Siraj Mahbub, Associate Professor of DU English Department, Fahima Durrat of DU Peace and Conflict Department, Tahmina Khanam of Management Department, Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism Kajalie Shehreen Islam, Prof Anu Muhammad of the Department of Economics of Jahangirnagar University (JU), Saeed Ferdous, Mirza Taslima and Rehnuma Ahmed were also present, among others.

Prof Kazi Maruful Islam of the Department of Development Studies said, "Our students stood with their logical demands. They were tortured without accepting the demand. They are now starving to death."

He further said the university administration, the government and the state have no concern for their rational demands.

"We are ashamed to be a part of this teacher society who are speaking against those who do not support the students' logical movement," he further said, adding that the government has taken a firm stand against the peaceful movement of the students.

Rushad Faridi said, "Students are like children to a Vice Chancellor. We think students' demands are not unfair. Even if the demands of the students are wrong, no father can call police and beat hus children."

Expressing solidarity with the students' demand to remove the VC from the position, Prof Rushad said the Vice Chancellor had lost all the qualifications to remain in this post.

Prof Anu Muhammad said the universities in a country are always vocal against injustices.

"Those who indulge in injustices are aware of the situation of the country. And this practice is done in the public universities of the country. But in the very first year of the university in our country, the students are made spineless. Today when the students are engaged in the movement for their rational demands, they are being persecuted," Prof Anu Muhammad added.

He further said, "At present in the case of universities, it is seen that those who can become the servants of the government are eligible for the post today. No merit or qualification is verified in the appointment of a Vice Chancellor."

Prof Tanzimuddin Khan said the manner in which the Vice Chancellors of the universities are being appointed is in fact the root cause of the crisis of all the universities.

"What really matters here is how soft his spine is rather than his academic ability and research. Teachers with weak spine are appointed as Vice-Chancellor. For good reasons, they become inhuman and unscrupulous. With the power that they have, the Vice Chancellors are no longer Vice Chancellors now. They are a broad part of the government," Prof Tanzimuddin added.









