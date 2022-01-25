Video
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022
Home Front Page

Drizzle likely to prevail across country

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in different parts of the country for a few days commencing from Monday morning.
"Light rain or drizzle is likely at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. It may occur in places over Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places
over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions," said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and adjoining areas and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.
Night temperature may fall slightly over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly over the northern part and it may slightly fall elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.
According to the Met office, a trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North-West Bay.
Meanwhile, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 11C in Tentulia of Rangpur division in the last 24hrs till Monday, it added.


