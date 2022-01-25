Public transport most risky for C-19 infection



A bus full of passengers ply in the city on Monday violating the government order to carry passengers half its capacity to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Passengers claim, in the wake of this wave of coronavirus, the government has only carried out its duties by giving instructions. This time the government did not take any drastic steps to comply with its health rules.

In the 11-point directive of the government to deal with coronavirus, it was said that half of the seats in public transport should be left vacant in accordance with the health rules.

Later, on the demand of the transport owners, the government instructed the sector to carry passengers only in specific seats. Drivers and assistants of all types of vehicles must be certified with the Covid-19 vaccine.

But it is seen on the spot that the passengers are being carried in a crowded manner by disobeying the

government rules. On the other hand, drivers, conductors, helpers and passengers are not following any other instructions including wearing facemasks and using hand sanitizer.

Although on Sunday the government gave some new instructions regarding coronavirus safety, but no new instructions were given regarding the public transport.

As a result, the indifference of the transport workers and the negligence of the passengers remained the most important factor in ensuring health safety in public transport sector.

Most of the bus drivers who left Gulistan for various destinations on Monday morning were not seen wearing masks. When Abdul Malek, the driver of a Bihanga bus, was asked about not wearing a mask, he said he felt suffocated that is why he was not wearing a mask. Momen Mia, conductor of the same bus, said he did not wear a mask because it is difficult to talk to the passengers with mask on.

The trend of wearing masks among the passengers has increased manifold due to the news of increasing infection in the country. However, due to overcrowding beyond the number of seats, it is not possible for many conscious passengers to follow the hygiene rules.

Irfan Ahmed, a passenger, said he had to get on the bus by pushing and shoving. "I am huddled on the bus. In this case just the mask is not a solution. All passengers must adhere to safe distances and other hygiene rules according to the government instructions."

Another passenger Russell Islam said, "There is no seat in the bus, he is forced to go to his destination by standing in the bus. There are immense suffering and health risks of those of us who travel by bus. This time the government is not taking any strict action except giving instructions," he added.









The most risky place for coronavirus infection is the public transport, as the instructions of the government are not being obeyed there. Workers' apathy and passenger pressure are increasing the risk of coronavirus infection in this sector.Passengers claim, in the wake of this wave of coronavirus, the government has only carried out its duties by giving instructions. This time the government did not take any drastic steps to comply with its health rules.In the 11-point directive of the government to deal with coronavirus, it was said that half of the seats in public transport should be left vacant in accordance with the health rules.Later, on the demand of the transport owners, the government instructed the sector to carry passengers only in specific seats. Drivers and assistants of all types of vehicles must be certified with the Covid-19 vaccine.But it is seen on the spot that the passengers are being carried in a crowded manner by disobeying thegovernment rules. On the other hand, drivers, conductors, helpers and passengers are not following any other instructions including wearing facemasks and using hand sanitizer.Although on Sunday the government gave some new instructions regarding coronavirus safety, but no new instructions were given regarding the public transport.As a result, the indifference of the transport workers and the negligence of the passengers remained the most important factor in ensuring health safety in public transport sector.Most of the bus drivers who left Gulistan for various destinations on Monday morning were not seen wearing masks. When Abdul Malek, the driver of a Bihanga bus, was asked about not wearing a mask, he said he felt suffocated that is why he was not wearing a mask. Momen Mia, conductor of the same bus, said he did not wear a mask because it is difficult to talk to the passengers with mask on.The trend of wearing masks among the passengers has increased manifold due to the news of increasing infection in the country. However, due to overcrowding beyond the number of seats, it is not possible for many conscious passengers to follow the hygiene rules.Irfan Ahmed, a passenger, said he had to get on the bus by pushing and shoving. "I am huddled on the bus. In this case just the mask is not a solution. All passengers must adhere to safe distances and other hygiene rules according to the government instructions."Another passenger Russell Islam said, "There is no seat in the bus, he is forced to go to his destination by standing in the bus. There are immense suffering and health risks of those of us who travel by bus. This time the government is not taking any strict action except giving instructions," he added.