

No end to price spiral

Almost all kinds of products starting from rice, lentils, edible, oil, sugar, are being sold at high prices for the last few weeks. Every day the price of one or another product is increasing. The prices of some products have doubled. As prices are out of reach, it has become difficult for ordinary people, especially the lower and middle classes, to make ends meet.

According to market participants, the price of all types of rice has increased by Tk 4 to Tk 5 per kg in the retail market in Dhaka due to the manipulation of millers. Some millers are storing rice during the high season of the crop.

On the other hand, supply in the open market has declined due to government procurement of rice from the millers. Due to this the price is increasing.

Among the different types of rice sold in the retail market yesterday, fine rice Nazirshail/ Miniket was sold at Tk 66

to Tk 70, it was Tk 62 to Tk 64 last month, medium rice Paijam and Lata at Tk 58 to Tk 60, it was sold at Tk 55 to Tk 57 last month. Coarse rice is selling at Tk 50 to Tk 52, which is Tk 2 to Tk 3 more per kg per from last month.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) also reported a rise in rice prices in its retail market report.

A rice trader a Badamtoli Market in the capital told the Daily Observer, mills owners had raisen rice prices. Besides, transportation cost has gone up due to increase in diesel price. Due to these reasons, the prices of rice have gone up.

Meanwhile, wholesale traders in Chaktai-Khatunganj in Chattagram city said that the rice market is not supposed to rise now, but it is happening due to the manipulation of the millers. In addition, the increase in transport fares has also affected the rice market.

According to a search of Chaktai's Chalpatti and Pahartali, the two main rice warehouses in the Port City, the market price of rice has gone up from Tk 200 to Tk 250 per bag in the last one week. Besides, the price of paddy has also gone up. As a result, the rice market is quite high.

According to sources, importers have increased the price of lentils by syndicating. Two months ago, the price of lentils increased by Tk 20. Imported lentils are selling at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg; it was sold at Tk 85 to Tk 90 per kg in the last month.

And local lentils are being sold for Tk 120 to Tk 130. So far it has been sold at Tk 100 to Tk 105 until last month.

Some retailers have said the price of local pulses has gone up due to increase in prices of imported pulses by big traders.

The price of broiler chicken has been fluctuating for the last few months. Prices fall in one week and rise in another. At the beginning of last week, broiler chickens were being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg with an increase of Tk 10 per kg.

According to TCB, the price of broiler chicken has increased by 13.69 per cent in the last one month. And in the last one year it has increased by 36.50 per cent.

The price of Sonali chicken has also gone up. It is being sold at Tk 290 to Tk 300 per kg with an increase of Tk 20 per week.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs started rising but started falling. But in the middle of last week, it has increased by Tk 1 to Tk 2 per hali (four) eggs. Yesterday, red eggs per hali of all farms were sold at Tk 36 to Tk 38 in the retail market. It was sold at Tk 33 to Tk 35 last month.

Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said the prices of essential commodities could not be controlled due to lack of monitoring of the market.

She said the impact of corona has reduced people's income. It has also had a negative impact on employment. At such a time, the way the prices of essential commodities are raising in the country is worrying. This is increasing the pressure on people.

Bangladesh Sugar Dealer Business Association member Mostafijur Hossain said, "Sugar price increased as most of the sugar is imported as raw sugar. Later refiners refine and sell it. Many of our sugar mills are currently un-operational due to lack of policy support."

"On the other hand, the sugar market of the country is dependent on the global market. That's why, when the price goes up in the international market, the same happens to the local market," he added.

Visiting New Market, Karwan Bazar, Hatirpool Kacha Bazar and Jatrabari, it was found that consumers bought per kg of sugar at Tk75 to Tk 78 last month but it is being sold at Tk 82 to Tk 85 per kg.

According to the government market regulator TCB, the prices of a number of commodities have also gone up in the market. Although the proposal to increase the price of edible oil was rejected, the refiners are raising the price of oil ignoring the official decision.

As a result, the prices of consumer goods are going beyond the reach of low income people. Five litre bottled soybean oil is being sold in the retail market depending on the brand Tk 750 to Tk 790. Besides, the consumer has to pay Tk 150 to Tk 155 to buy one litre of loose soybean oil.

Besides, bottled soybean oil is being sold in the retail market at Tk 160 to Tk 165. Loose oil is selling at Tk 135 to Tk 140 per litre and Palm oil Super at Tk 140 to Tk145 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of ginger and garlic have increased by Tk 20 to Tk 40 per kg in the city's kitchen market. Imported ginger was sold at Tk to 90 Tk 100 per kg a month ago but is currently being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 160. Local ginger is also selling at Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg which was Tk 85 to Tk 90 last month.

Imported garlic prices shot up to Tk 150 to Tk 160 per kg yesterday, from Tk 110 to Tk 120 a month ago, TCB data showed. The local garlic is being sold at Tk 130 to Tk 140, it was sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 last month.

Prices of fish increased by Tk 30 to Tk 50 a kg over the week. Rohita was selling at Tk 300 to Tk 400 a kg, Katla at Tk 200 to Tk 350 a kg, Pangas at Tk 180 to Tk 220 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 200 to Tk 220 a kg, depending on their size and quality.

In the retail market, the price of salt has gone up by Tk 5 per kg in a month. At present, open salt is being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 22 per kg and packet salt at Tk 25 to Tk 30 per kg.

Mohiuddin, a wholesale trader in Karwan Bazar, told this correspondent that due to the shortage, salt was being sold in sacks (25 kg) at a higher price of Tk 200 in the wholesale market for the last one and a half months. As a result, prices have been rising in the retail market for the past few weeks.









