Sagar-Runi Murder Case

RAB gets time extension for 84th time

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Staff Correspondent

The elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday sought time extension for the 84th time in last nine years for submission of the investigation report of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case.
A Dhaka court on Monday asked RAB to submit by February 23 the probe report in the Sagar-Runi murder case.  With this, the deadline for submission of the probe report in the case was deferred for the 84th time.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam fixed the new date for submitting the probe report, said Sub-Inspector Jalal Uddin of the court.
On March 2 last year, RAB submitted a progress report in Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office.
According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.
Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on February 11 in 2012.
Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.
Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on October 1 in 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.
Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case. The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.


