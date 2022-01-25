989 test positives for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: A total of 989 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Monday.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the number of Covid-19 cases again. speedily rose to 1,12,212 as 989 more people were reported positive for Covid-19 till Monday morning.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 96,395 with the recovery of 164 more patients during the time in the district.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 86.72 percent in Chattogram city and district.

With no more new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll remains steady at 1,343.

A total of 1,702 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury said the pandemic situation is again deteriorating rapidly during the last two weeks in the district. -BSS