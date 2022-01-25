DMP arrests 52 for selling, consuming drugs

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 52 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on January 23, according to a DMP release.

In separate anti-drug raids, police conducted those drives in different areas of the city under various police stations and detained drug peddlers, users and also seized different kinds of banned and illegal drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 341 grams and 51 puria (Small Packet) of heroin, 4.100 kilograms and 70 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja), 390 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 21 grams of ice drug from their possession, the release added. -BSS







