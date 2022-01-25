3 deer poachers held in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 24: Forest Department officials detained three poachers along with deer traps, boat and other on Monday morning at Markirkhal area in Koyra upazila of Khulna district.

The detainees are Mizanur Rahman, 45, Moidul Sarder, 42 and Rahim Gazi 35, residents of Fakirabad Village in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.

AZM Hasanur Rahman, Khulna Range Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF) said tipped off, Naliyan Station Officer Mohammad Ismail Hossain and Hadda Forest Patrol Outpost OC Mohammad Anwar Hossain conducted a drive around 7am.

The detainees were produced before the court of Koyra Upazila Senior Judicial Magistrate.

A case was filed in this connection. -UNB







