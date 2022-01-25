UGC to introduce scholarship for public university teachers

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh will formulate a guideline for introduction of a scholarship programme for the teachers of the public universities this year.

The UGC formed a working committee to prepare the guideline and made a plan to launch the scholarship programme in July, a press release says.

The plan was taken at a virtual meeting held with UGC member and convener of the guideline formulation committee Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda in the chair on Monday, said a press release

Two other UGC members Prof Dr Md Sazzad Hossain and Prof Dr Md Abu Taher shared their opinions in the meeting.

The head of the working committee is UGC Director for Strategic Planning and Quality Assurance Division Dr Md Fakhrul Islam.

The UGC has taken the initiative as the scholarship opportunity in foreign universities for Bangladeshi teachers of higher educational institutes is gradually declining following the graduation of Bangladesh as a developing country.

The UGC chairman requested the education ministry to allocate Tk 500 million for the introduction of the scholarship programme. The government has already allocated Tk 100 million for the programme.









