Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:11 AM
BNP will remain happy: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said BNP will remain happy if only Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is given the responsibility of forming the Election Commission, otherwise they won't be happy.
"In our constitution, it is mentioned that the Election Commission will be formed through a law. But the law was not enacted even in the last 50 years. During the Presidential dialogues with different political parties, many suggested for enactment of a law," he told reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat here.
The minister said BNP didn't take part in the Presidential dialogue. But, they (BNP) claimed at different political meetings, rallies and talk shows that it doesn't take long to form a law, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
He said BNP also claimed that many things were happened in the country in the terms of need of the state and the law (EC law) is also needed for the state. For this, they (BNP) demanded to form the law, he added.
"But, now they are opposing when an initiative has been taken to form the law. But the law is not enacted till now. Proposal has been raised in the parliament and it has been taken to the parliamentary standing committee. After the meeting, the law minister and parliamentary standing committee chairman briefed. Representatives of BNP also briefed. And the parliamentary committee has said that many proposals of amendment of them (BNP) were accepted which means the law is being enacted following the whole process with everyone," said Hasan. The minister said in fact BNP wants to create a muddle situation across the country. BNP would not remain happy in anything, he added.    -BSS


