Teenage girl found dead

RANGPUR, Jan 24: A 19-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the Victim Support Centre of Kotwali Police Station in Rangpur city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ruhi, daughter of Sekendar Ali of Harinakunda upazila in Jhenaidah district.

Quoting local people, police said Ruhi developed a love affair with one Akash of Ram Gobindamore area of Rangpur city. Following their relationship, Ruhi came to the city to meet Akash on January 22.

After reaching a designated place Ruhi failed to see Akash and she also found his phone switched off. Local people found Ruhi in the area alone late in the night and made a phone call to emergency service 999 around 3:30 am on Sunday and informed police. -UNB











